Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $87,240.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,075,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,906,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,659 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,155,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,990,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

