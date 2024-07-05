Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 542,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $732,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after acquiring an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 807.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.11. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 36.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

