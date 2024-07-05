Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 18,544 shares.The stock last traded at $39.81 and had previously closed at $39.25.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Ferrovial in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.3299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

