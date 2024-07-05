Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.04.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Digital Health ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Digital Health ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Fidelity Digital Health ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
About Fidelity Digital Health ETF
The Fidelity Digital Health ETF (FDHT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Digital Health index, a market-cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies involved in digital health technologies. FDHT was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
