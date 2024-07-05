Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO) Trading Up 0.3%

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FSMO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.12. Approximately 44,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,810,000.

About Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (FSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FSMO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

