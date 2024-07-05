Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.94

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 25450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,988 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 284,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

