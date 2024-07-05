Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.94

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.90, with a volume of 25450 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.62.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.