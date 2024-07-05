Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Shares Up 0.6%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.83 and last traded at $25.83. Approximately 96 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Get Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. owned 0.87% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.