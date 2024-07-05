Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.03

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 12017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $808.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

