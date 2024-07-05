Financial Perspectives Inc Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 406.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,795 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 27,553.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 377.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,955,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,753,000 after buying an additional 1,545,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,845,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

