Financial Perspectives Inc Purchases 153 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.8% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.8 %

QQQ opened at $491.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.63. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $342.35 and a 52-week high of $491.17.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

