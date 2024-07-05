First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.64

Shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.64 and traded as high as $18.00. First Savings Financial Group shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 1,641 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

