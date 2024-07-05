First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Acquires 1,240 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

