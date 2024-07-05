First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

NYSE MOH opened at $296.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.79 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total transaction of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

