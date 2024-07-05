First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,024 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in General Electric by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,044,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $84.42 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $178.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

