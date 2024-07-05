First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,632,000 after buying an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,231,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,741.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.86 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

