First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.07 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $138.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

