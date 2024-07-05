First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $930,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $106.44 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $198.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

