First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 371 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $853.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $876.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $770.95 and a 200-day moving average of $686.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

