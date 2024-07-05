First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Sells 11,461 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Orange alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Orange by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORAN shares. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Orange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Orange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Orange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.