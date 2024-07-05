First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sets New 12-Month High at $202.57

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTECGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $202.57 and last traded at $202.54, with a volume of 1131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.81.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.09.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0342 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.