First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.93

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.93 and traded as high as $30.79. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 72,465 shares trading hands.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93.

Institutional Trading of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3,739.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.