Flare (FLR) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flare (FLR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flare has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market cap of $905.30 million and approximately $24.09 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,007,308,510 coins. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01952726 USD and is down -13.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,101,529.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

