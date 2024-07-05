Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.62. 97,245 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 121,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $239.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 216,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,230,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 162,069 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Stories

