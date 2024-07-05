FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,520,000 after purchasing an additional 120,665 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 429,936 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $66.12. 773,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,117. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

