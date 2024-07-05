FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. 199,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,215,840. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.93.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

