FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 105.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $63.13. 70,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,523. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

