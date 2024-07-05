FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 876 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after acquiring an additional 712,662 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,604. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

