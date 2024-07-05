FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $200,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 48,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in CSX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 37,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 3,713.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 303,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 295,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 470,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,832,192. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.11.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

