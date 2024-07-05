FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $105.18 and last traded at $105.80. Approximately 146,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 944,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.96.

FTAI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.91.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,570 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after purchasing an additional 78,991 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

