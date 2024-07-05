fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in fuboTV by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 48,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in fuboTV by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,259,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.78. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $402.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

