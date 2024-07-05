FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.75

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $12.29. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 132,287 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

