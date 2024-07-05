Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) were down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.50 and last traded at C$15.64. Approximately 31,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 894,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 3.21.

In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$141,500.00. In other Galaxy Digital news, Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total transaction of C$141,500.00. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00. Insiders have sold a total of 161,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,023 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.