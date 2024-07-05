Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,045 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $81,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. SW Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $28,279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Garmin by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 291,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after buying an additional 176,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $20,848,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $171.64. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

