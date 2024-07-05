Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 7.6%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.03. 122,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 408,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gatos Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $743.69 million, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 2.10.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gatos Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,496,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at $17,397,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,027,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 298,425 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Further Reading

