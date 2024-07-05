GenTrust LLC Purchases 81,195 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

GenTrust LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 646,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 19.2% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $506.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $507.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.39 and a 200-day moving average of $468.17. The stock has a market cap of $459.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

