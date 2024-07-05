Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Shares Up 0.3%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 6,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

