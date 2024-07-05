Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDPGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 6,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 18,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Land

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gladstone Land stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDPFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.