Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 253,115 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 165,164 shares.The stock last traded at $51.78 and had previously closed at $51.32.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

