Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 79,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 233,910 shares.The stock last traded at $22.05 and had previously closed at $22.17.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDIV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,124,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

