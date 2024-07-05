Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.42

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 18323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

