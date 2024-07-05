GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Trading Down 2.3%

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.25 and last traded at $46.42. 1,856,558 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,787,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.
GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,224,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000.
About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF
The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.
Further Reading
