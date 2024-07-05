Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Gap Down to $54.89

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.89, but opened at $53.50. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $53.72, with a volume of 341,719 shares traded.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

