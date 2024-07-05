GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 33,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 47,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

