Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Up 3.1 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 54.28% and a net margin of 34.67%. Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

