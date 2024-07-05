Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Trading Up 5.2%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.63 and last traded at $69.63. Approximately 12,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 52,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $2.5963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 5.3%. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

