GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 7,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

GSK opened at $38.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. GSK has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Analysts anticipate that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GSK by 9.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

