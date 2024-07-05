Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.65. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 3,785,496 shares traded.
Gulf Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.19.
About Gulf Resources
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
