Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 45,466 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).
Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %
LON ONT opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of £902.27 million, a P/E ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
