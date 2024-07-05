Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 45,466 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2024

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONTGet Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).

Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 28th, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of £902.27 million, a P/E ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ONT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 282 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.50).

Get Our Latest Research Report on ONT

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.