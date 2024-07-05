Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera Sells 45,466 Shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT) Stock

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report) insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 45,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total value of £43,647.36 ($55,207.89).

Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera sold 1,203,967 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16), for a total value of £1,107,649.64 ($1,401,024.08).

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

LON ONT opened at GBX 104.60 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of £902.27 million, a P/E ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 0.64. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.08) and a one year high of GBX 279 ($3.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 132.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ONT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.66) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.29) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 350 ($4.43) to GBX 282 ($3.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276.75 ($3.50).

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

