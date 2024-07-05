H2O DAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.42 Million (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded up 64.1% against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $255.91 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About H2O DAO

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 825,000,000 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

