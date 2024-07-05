Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1,817.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,559 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HALO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $519,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $803,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $52.01 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

