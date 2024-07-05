Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 154.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,114 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $69.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $548.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.